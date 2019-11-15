Three Americans were killed in Sunday's terror attack in Kenya

The Americans — a US service member and two civilian contractors working for the Defense Department — were killed in the attack carried out by Al-Shabaab, US Africa Command.

Which is responsible for military relations with nations on the continent, confirmed to CNN. Two DOD members wounded in the attack are now in stable condition and are being evacuated, Africa Command said.

The attack occurred at a Kenya Defense Force in Manda Bay, Kenya. Sources have previously told CNN that the base was used by US Special Operations forces working with the Kenyans.

Africa Command said the US uses the airfield for missions such as providing training to African allies, responding to crises and protecting US interests in the region.

The names of those who were killed and wounded have not been released.