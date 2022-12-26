Thousands without power as deadly winter storm's deep freeze stretches through Christmas Day

[Source: CBS News]

Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has gripped much of the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.

CBS News has confirmed at least 38 weather-related deaths from the storm nationwide.

The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. About 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians, the National Weather Service said.

Thousands of U.S. flights were canceled Saturday, and nearly 2,800 as of Sunday evening, according to the tracking site FlightAware.

Forecasters said a bomb cyclone — when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm — had developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow.

The storm unleashed its full fury on Buffalo, with hurricane-force winds and snow causing whiteout conditions, paralyzing emergency response efforts — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said almost every fire truck in the city was stranded — and shutting down the airport through Monday, according to officials.

Freezing conditions and day-old power outages had Buffalo residents scrambling Saturday to get out of their homes to anywhere that had heat. But with city streets under a thick blanket of white, that wasn’t an option for people like Jeremy Manahan, who charged his phone in his parked car after almost 29 hours without electricity.

“There’s one warming shelter, but that would be too far for me to get to. I can’t drive, obviously, because I’m stuck,” Manahan said. “And you can’t be outside for more than 10 minutes without getting frostbit.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday evening said there had been 12 storm-related deaths in Erie County — six in Buffalo, three in the town of Amherst and three in Cheektowaga. The youngest victim was 26 years old while the oldest was 93 years old, Hochul said. Officials said they expected the death toll in the county to continue to rise throughout the night.

Later Sunday night, Buffalo police said the death toll in the city had risen to 10 and that they were still working to confirm 911 calls of additional dead bodies.

Hochul called the storm’s damage “devastating” and likened it to a “warzone,” warning residents to stay home for the next 24 hours.

She added that 95.4% of Erie County residents have their power back on, including 87% of Buffalo residents.

The governor said the storm has surpassed Buffalo’s historic 1977 blizzard in intensity, longevity and wind ferocity.

She warned residents to not get lulled into a false sense of security after seeing the skies clear on Sunday, warning that the storm would be coming back in full force later that night.

“The number one message I want to reinforce by the people with me here today is that you need to stay off the roads,” Hochul warned. “We’ve been begging, we’ve been asking and the mass majority of you have, and I’m so grateful for that, but those of you who violate the driving ban, you may think you can go to the store for that six pack, but you are endangering other people.”

“We can see the end in sight, its just not today,” she added.

Hochul said that she has reached out to the White House for federal assistance.

“We will continue to work around the clock with local leaders to respond to this historic storm,” she tweeted. “I’ve been speaking to the White House about critical federal assistance to help our communities recover.”

Mark Poloncarz, executive of Erie County, home to Buffalo, said ambulances were taking more than three hours to make a single hospital trip and the blizzard may be “the worst storm in our community’s history.”

Two people died in their suburban Cheektowaga, New York, homes Friday when emergency crews could not reach them in time to treat their medical conditions, he said, and another died in Buffalo.

Sunday morning, he confirmed four additional deaths, bringing the total in the county to seven.

“We can’t just pick up everybody and take you to a warming center. We don’t have the capability of doing that,” Poloncarz said. “Many, many neighborhoods, especially in the city of Buffalo, are still impassable.”

Neighboring Niagara County declared a state of emergency and imposed a travel ban on Saturday. The ban was lifted Sunday morning but a travel advisory remains in place.

Ditjak Ilunga of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was on his way to visit relatives in Hamilton, Ontario, for Christmas with his daughters Friday when their SUV was trapped in Buffalo. Unable to get help, they spent hours with the engine running in the vehicle buffeted by wind and nearly buried in snow.

By 4 a.m. Saturday, with their fuel nearly gone, Ilunga made a desperate choice to risk the howling storm to reach a nearby shelter. He carried 6-year-old Destiny on his back while 16-year-old Cindy clutched their Pomeranian puppy, stepping into his footprints as they trudged through drifts.

“If I stay in this car I’m going to die here with my kids,” he recalled thinking, but believing they had to try. He cried when the family walked through the shelter doors. “It’s something I will never forget in my life.”