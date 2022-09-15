Thousands wait in line to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth

[Source: Aljazeera]

Thousands of mourners are paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth, as she lies in state in Westminster Hall in London.

She was brought in a procession from Buckingham Palace with King Charles III, Princes William and Harry walking behind the coffin.

Guns were fired in Hyde Park and the iconic Big Ben tolled every minute in the ceremony.

Article continues after advertisement

There are long queues of more than two miles along the South Bank of the River Thames as people wait to view the coffin.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to file past in the coming days.

The Queen’s funeral will be held next Monday.