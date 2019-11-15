Home

Thousands return to UK to beat France quarantine

BBC
August 15, 2020 8:50 am
British holidaymaker at Calais: "We cancelled our holiday to come home". [Source: BBC]

Thousands of holidaymakers are racing to return to the UK, with quarantine restrictions imposed on France coming into force from Saturday.

The 14-day isolation requirement from 04:00 BST also applies to people arriving from the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks and Caicos, and Aruba.

Extra ferry services have been added, but Eurotunnel trains are booked up and air travellers face steep prices.

France warned it would take “reciprocal measures”.

