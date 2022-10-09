Thousands rally for abortion rights in D.C.

People march to the U.S. Capitol Building during a Women's March rally [Photo Credit: CBS News]

Thousands of abortion rights proponents turned out in Washington, D.C. Saturday, and across the U.S., to protest the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this year to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The D.C. protest kicked off with a rally and then a march from Folger Park to the U.S. Capitol grounds. It was one of several such nationwide rallies organized by the Women’s March as part of a “Women’s Wave” day of action.

Protesters carried signs which read, “We are never coming back,” “Roe is settled law,” and “The hardest decision a woman can make isn’t yours.”

Two women wore costumes from the television series “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

David Walsh, who wore a pro-Roe shirt, told CBS News he was there to support his wife and two daughters.

There were a small group of counter-protesters at the D.C. event.

CBS News witnessed one woman being taken into custody by police, but no specific details were immediately confirmed.