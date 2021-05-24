Home

Thousands rally against government as economy struggles

BBC
July 13, 2021 7:26 am

Thousands of Cubans on Sunday joined the biggest protests for decades against the island’s Communist government.

They marched in cities including the capital Havana, shouting “freedom” and “down with the dictatorship”.

Cubans are angry about the collapse of the economy, food shortages and the government’s handling of the pandemic.

The protests are significant, with government critics risking jail for dissent in the island.

“We are not afraid. We want change, we do not want any more dictatorship,” one protester in San Antonio told the BBC.

Images on social media showed what appeared to be security forces detaining and beating some of the protesters.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel is blaming the US for the turmoil, calling its tight sanctions on Cuba – which have been in place in various forms since 1962 – a “policy of economic suffocation”.

