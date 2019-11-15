Thousands protest outside state TV building

Thousands of people have gathered outside the state television station in Belarus demanding full coverage of protests against the disputed presidential election.

Opposition supporters outside the building in Minsk held banners with signs saying “show people the truth”.

Mass protests erupted after President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in the 9 August vote.

The state broadcaster initially chose not to cover the protests.

The election result has been condemned with widespread allegations of vote-rigging.