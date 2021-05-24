Thousands protest calling for president's removal

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in towns and cities across Brazil to protest against the country’s president Jair Bolsonaro.

The protests were organised by opposition parties and trade unions and fall exactly one year ahead of the country’s elections.

Mr Bolsonaro is currently falling behind in opinion polls.

Many Brazilians are upset at the president’s handling of the pandemic – more than 600,000 people have died.

Demonstrations took place in more than 160 towns and cities on Saturday.