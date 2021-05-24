Thousands of troops deployed to quell South Africa riots as death toll hits 117

South Africa’s army has begun deploying 25,000 troops today to assist police in quelling week-long riots sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma.

At least 117 people have been killed in the violence.

The government said 10,000 soldiers were on the streets by today and the South African National Defence Force has also called up all of its reserve force of 12,000 troops.

In a show of force, a convoy of more than a dozen armored personnel carriers brought soldiers into Gauteng province, which includes the largest city, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria.

Buses, trucks, airplanes and helicopters were also being used to move the large deployment of troops to trouble spots.

The violence erupted last week after Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court for refusing to comply with a court order.

More than 2,200 people have been arrested for theft and vandalism.