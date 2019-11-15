Home

Thousands of camels being slaughtered

| @BBCWorld
January 9, 2020 6:08 am

Thousands of camels in South Australia will be shot dead from helicopters as a result of extreme heat and drought.

A five-day cull started on Wednesday, as Aboriginal communities in the region have reported large groups of camels damaging towns and buildings.

“They are roaming the streets looking for water. We are worried about the safety of the young children”, says Marita Baker, who lives in the community of Kanypi.

Some feral horses will also be killed.

