World

Thousands moved to processing centres

| @BBCWorld
September 19, 2021 12:18 pm
The US government says it plans to fly the migrants back to where they began their journeys. [Source: BBC]

US officials have moved thousands of migrants away from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of mostly Haitian migrants over the past week.

More than 10,000 people have gathered under a bridge connecting Del Rio in Texas to Mexico’s Ciudad Acuña.

Local officials have struggled to provide them with enough food or services.

Some 2,000 people were moved to immigration and processing stations on Friday.

The US government says it plans to fly the migrants back to where they began their journeys.

Flights are expected to start on Sunday, with the US currently negotiating returns with the countries in question.

The Department for Homeland Security said in a statement that the transfers will continue “in order to ensure that irregular migrants are swiftly taken into custody, processed and removed from the United States consistent with our laws and policy”.

