Thousands march across US in support of abortion rights

Tens of thousands of people are holding rallies across all 50 US states in support of abortion rights.

They have been galvanised in opposition to a new Texas law that severely limits access to abortions in the state.

Pro-choice supporters across the country fear that constitutional rights may be rolled back.

In the coming months, the Supreme Court is set to hear a case that could overturn Roe v Wade – the 1973 decision that legalised abortion nationwide.

In Washington DC demonstrators are heading to the Supreme Court building. The start of the rally was disrupted by some two dozen counter-demonstrators.