World
Thousands march across US in support of abortion rights
October 3, 2021 8:57 am
[Source: BBC]
Tens of thousands of people are holding rallies across all 50 US states in support of abortion rights.
They have been galvanised in opposition to a new Texas law that severely limits access to abortions in the state.
Pro-choice supporters across the country fear that constitutional rights may be rolled back.
Article continues after advertisement
In the coming months, the Supreme Court is set to hear a case that could overturn Roe v Wade – the 1973 decision that legalised abortion nationwide.
In Washington DC demonstrators are heading to the Supreme Court building. The start of the rally was disrupted by some two dozen counter-demonstrators.
Advertisement