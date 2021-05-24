Home

World

Thousands march across US in support of abortion rights

| @BBCWorld
October 3, 2021 8:57 am
[Source: BBC]

Tens of thousands of people are holding rallies across all 50 US states in support of abortion rights.

They have been galvanised in opposition to a new Texas law that severely limits access to abortions in the state.

Pro-choice supporters across the country fear that constitutional rights may be rolled back.

In the coming months, the Supreme Court is set to hear a case that could overturn Roe v Wade – the 1973 decision that legalised abortion nationwide.

In Washington DC demonstrators are heading to the Supreme Court building. The start of the rally was disrupted by some two dozen counter-demonstrators.

