Thousands flee Ukraine, humanitarian crisis

More than 50,000 Ukrainian refugees have left the country in less than 48 hours, according to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, who said the majority have gone to Poland and Moldova.

“UNHR is also working with Governments in neighboring countries calling on them to keep borders open to those seeking safety and protection.”

The United Nations refugee agency estimated Thursday that tens of thousands will be displaced as Russia invades Ukraine.

The agency is stepping up operations and capacity in Ukraine and neighboring countries as people start to flee.

A senior US defense official says they have observed at least 200 total missile launches since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The missiles being launched are a mix of ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, the official said.

The missiles are primarily being launched from the ground and air.

Russia has about a third of its combat power in Ukraine out of the total amassed for invasion on Ukraine’s borders right now.

NATO said that it is making “significant additional defensive deployments of forces” to the eastern part of the alliance, noting that while “deterrence and defense” measures are being deployed, NATO’s actions remain “preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory.”

For the first time ever, the NATO Response Force has been activated as a defensive measure in response to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Following an extraordinary virtual summit of NATO heads of state and government on Friday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged Russia again to stop the attack on Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about sanctions and defense assistance.

The conversation comes after Zelensky, who is still in Kyiv, delivered a speech overnight saying Ukraine was alone in defending itself.

As the situation continues to unfold in Ukraine and Russian troops advance on the capital, Kyiv, Russia, President Vladimir Putin called on Ukraine’s armed forces to overthrow their government in remarks to his security council Friday.

Putin frequently repeats the baseless and inaccurate claim that the democratically elected Ukrainian government is a “Nazi” or “fascist” regime. The language has been roundly condemned internationally, especially considering that President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish.