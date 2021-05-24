World
Thousands evacuated as deadly floods hit China
July 21, 2021 11:14 am
[Source: BBC]
Torrential rain has caused severe flooding in parts of central China, forcing people from their homes and leaving stations and roads submerged.
More than 10,000 people in Henan province have been evacuated to shelters following the record rainfall.
At least 12 people have died in the city of Zhengzhou since the flooding began, authorities there confirmed.
More than a dozen cities have been affected with main roads forced to close and flights cancelled.
Henan province, which is home to some 94 million people, has issued its highest level of weather warning following an unusually active rainy season.
Many factors contribute to flooding, but a warming atmosphere caused by climate change makes extreme rainfall more likely.
7月20日晚，郑州暴雨地铁5号线一车厢多人被困，水位淹过肩膀。根据郑州地铁晚上发布的消息，受持续暴雨影响，郑州地铁全线网车站已暂停运营服务，消防人员正在救援。 pic.twitter.com/wCiz7TGhki
— The Paper 澎湃新闻 (@thepapercn) July 20, 2021