World

Thousands evacuated as deadly floods hit China

| @BBCWorld
July 21, 2021 11:14 am
[Source: BBC]

Torrential rain has caused severe flooding in parts of central China, forcing people from their homes and leaving stations and roads submerged.

More than 10,000 people in Henan province have been evacuated to shelters following the record rainfall.

At least 12 people have died in the city of Zhengzhou since the flooding began, authorities there confirmed.

Article continues after advertisement

More than a dozen cities have been affected with main roads forced to close and flights cancelled.

Henan province, which is home to some 94 million people, has issued its highest level of weather warning following an unusually active rainy season.

Many factors contribute to flooding, but a warming atmosphere caused by climate change makes extreme rainfall more likely.

