Thirteen new coronavirus cases confirmed in NSW

New South Wales Australia has recorded 13 new cases of coronavirus this morning as three venues and a courthouse in Newcastle closed after Sydneysiders infected with coronavirus visited the city.

Three of the cases were identified as overseas travellers residing in hotel quarantine, while one case had recently returned from Victoria.

Health authorities were unable to trace the source of one new COVID-19 infection, which was of particular concern for authorities.

Article continues after advertisement

NSW remains on high alert about community transmission of the virus as Victoria’s cases continued to increase.