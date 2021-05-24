Thirteen injured in London after bar floor collapses

Thirteen people have been injured after a mezzanine floor collapsed at an east London pub.

Emergency services were called to the Two More Years bar in Hackney Wick at about 16:50 GMT on Saturday.

Firefighters rescued seven people who were trapped after the collapse. Four people were taken to hospital.

One of them told the BBC he feared he was going to die after he was trapped under the rubble.

“Everything was crushing me, I was starting to lose breath,” said James Purdon, 30.

“It got to the point where I couldn’t even cry for help because I had no energy left.

“I feel like I had seconds left of consciousness before someone managed to clear a passage for me to escape.”

After he was rescued, he said he could not move and he was “in so much pain”.

The civil servant said he understands that he was the most seriously hurt of the victims, with injuries to his back, knee and ankle, but no broken bones.