Third UK patient 'caught coronavirus in Singapore'

| @BBCWorld
February 7, 2020 6:58 am

The third person in the UK to be diagnosed with coronavirus caught it in Singapore, it is understood.

He is thought to have tested positive for the virus in Brighton before being taken to hospital in London.

New Department of Health guidance urges anyone who recently arrived in the UK from mainland China or eight other places to seek help if they are ill.

Article continues after advertisement

They are being advised to self-isolate if they have come back from countries including Thailand and Japan.

