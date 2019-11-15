Third UK patient 'caught coronavirus in Singapore'

The third person in the UK to be diagnosed with coronavirus caught it in Singapore, it is understood.
He is thought to have tested positive for the virus in Brighton before being taken to hospital in London.
New Department of Health guidance urges anyone who recently arrived in the UK from mainland China or eight other places to seek help if they are ill.
They are being advised to self-isolate if they have come back from countries including Thailand and Japan.
