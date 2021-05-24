Third person dies as gale-force winds hit UK

A third person has died after Storm Arwen lashed parts of the UK with high winds, rain and snow.

The 35-year-old man died after his pick-up truck was struck by a falling tree in Aberdeenshire on Friday.

The same day a head teacher died after a tree fell onto his car in Antrim and another man also died after he was hit by a falling tree in Cumbria.

In the Aberdeenshire incident, police returned to their own van to find it had been crushed by another tree.

Gusts reached speeds of 98mph in Northumberland, and about 120 lorries became stuck in snow on the M62.

There are further warnings for wind, snow and ice across the UK on Saturday.

In Scotland, more than 100,000 people lost power.

A rare red warning for wind had been issued by the Met Office on Friday across the east coast of Scotland and north-east England, with the highest speeds of 98mph recorded at Brizlee Wood in Northumberland.

Gusts overnight affected “a wide swathe of the United Kingdom”, the Met Office said, with buildings damaged and trees blown down.

Gusts of 87mph were recorded at Orlock Head, County Down, while Inverbervie on the north-east coast of Scotland saw speeds of 78mph, and Aberporth in Wales had gusts of up to 77mph.

The man who died when a falling tree hit his car in Northern Ireland was named as the principal of St Mary’s Primary School in Maghera, Francis Lagan.

Police in Cumbria said a man from Lancaster was killed after a tree fell on him in Ambleside on Friday evening.

The driver in Aberdeenshire was in a Nissan Navara on the B977 Dyce to Hatton of Fintray road when it was struck by a falling tree at about 17.45 GMT on Friday.

In Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, high winds tore the roof off an animal shelter, leading to the death of one newborn puppy.

LNER advised customers not to travel north of York on Saturday or Sunday, saying they were unable to transport passengers between Newcastle and Edinburgh due to significant damage to the rail network.

ScotRail also withdrew services between Aberdeen, Perth and Inverness on Friday and there was disruption on other lines.