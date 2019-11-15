Third coronavirus related death reported in Mumbai slum

A 70-year-old woman who had tested positive for the coronavirus in Dharavi, a slum in Mumbai, died yesterday.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in one of Asia’s largest slums now stands at 22, according to a Mumbai municipality official.

While most of the new cases can be traced to coming in contact with someone who had previously contracted the virus, two of the new cases are of those who had returned from the Tablighi Jamat conference in New Delhi, according to Kiran Dighavkar, an official overseeing Dharavi.

“We are conducting door to door screening of all residents in highly affected areas and are contact tracing and quarantining anyone that has come in contact with those who have tested positive for the virus,” Dighavkar said.

Four apartment complexes and slum areas within Dharavi have been declared containment zones by the Mumbai authorities. The supply of essential services in these areas is maintained but all movement in and out of these localities is restricted in order to contain the spread of the virus, Dighavkar added.