
World

Third case of Omicron variant detected in the UK

| @BBCWorld
November 29, 2021 9:20 am
[Source: BBC]

A third case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in the UK, the Health Security Agency has said.

The person is no longer in the UK but had visited Westminster in London.

It comes after the government set out measures in response to the variant, including mandatory face masks in shops and on public transport in England.

And the Department for Education is now advising pupils, staff and visitors in Year 7 and above to wear face coverings in communal areas of schools.

The measure applies to education establishments in England including secondary schools, colleges and universities, as well as staff in childcare settings.

Early evidence suggests the new Omicron variant – initially reported to the World Health Organization from South Africa on Wednesday – has a higher re-infection risk.

 

