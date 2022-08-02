Third case confirmed, recent international traveller isolating in South Island

[Source: NZ Herald]

A third case of Monkeypox has been confirmed in New Zealand this afternoon.

The NZ Ministry of Health said the infected person had recently arrived from overseas and was currently isolating in the South Island.

There is no evidence of community transmission from this case.

The ministry said to protect the privacy of the person and their contacts no further statements would be made at this stage.

The Monkeypox outbreak has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which is the highest alert that the WHO can issue.

More than 16,000 cases of Monkeypox have now been reported from 75 countries.

New Zealand’s first case of Monkeypox was reported early in July.