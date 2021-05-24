'They must know they are bombing residential areas'

A lot of our reporting today has focused on the Yavoriv military base near Lviv, Irpin outside Kyiv where an American journalist was shot dead, and the desperate humanitarian situation in the south-eastern city of Mariupol.

But there are countless other towns with their own stories of what the war has brought.

One is Zhytomyr to the west of Kyiv – hit by more than 40 rocket and air attacks with dozens killed, both soldiers and civilians.

Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn says the town is a key logistics hub, with aid from Europe being delivered from there to Kyiv and beyond while refugees travel in the opposite direction.

Nina, a resident, told the BBC that her entire street of bungalows had been destroyed, with three people killed and many seriously injured.

She ran with her children to a neighbour’s basement as soon as she heard the air raid siren.

“It sounded like the plane was very low, nearly touching us. The ground was shaking. How could they not see they are bombing residential areas?” Nina asked.

One of her neighbours, a mother-of-three, had been badly wounded in the head and stomach by flying glass, she said.

Nina has since left Zhytomyr and is heading to Poland, but her daughter has decided to stay in the city with her boyfriend, who was badly injured in the leg during the bombing.

Now the town is bracing for a possible ground offensive; the mayor meanwhile is working to ensure the remaining half of the local population still has access to basic services.