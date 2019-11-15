There are now more than 100,000 coronavirus cases in the US

There are at least 100,013 cases of novel coronavirus in the United States, according to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the country through public health systems.

So far, 1,545 people have died in the United States from coronavirus.

Today, there have been at least 359 new deaths reported. That is the most deaths reported in the US in a single day.

The total includes cases from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and other US territories, as well as all repatriated cases.