There are more than 25,000 coronavirus cases in New York City, mayor says

29
March 28, 2020 10:19 am
cnn

New York City currently has at least 25,573 cases of coronavirus, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference Friday.

De Blasio said the city has enough supplies to last through next week, but added that they will likely need more supplies as soon.

The city has received 2,500 ventilators in the last week, but still needs 15,000 more, he said.

De Blasio also said supply deliveries to hospitals across the city are underway, with 20 trucks delivering these items:

One million surgical masks
200,000 N95 masks
50,000 face shields
10,000 boxes of gloves
40,000 isolation gowns

On Saturday, city trucks will be delivering 800,000 more N95 masks, and 2 million more surgical masks.

