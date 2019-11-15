World
US finally evacuating Americans from the Diamond Princess
CNN
February 17, 2020 12:22 pm
The Diamond Princess cruise ship has about 3,600 people quarantined onboard due to fears of the noval coronavirus. [Source: CNN]
The US plan to evacuate Americans and their families from the Diamond Princess Cruise ship appears, on its face, to be the case of a powerful government coming to the aid of its most vulnerable citizens.
But the decision has prompted anger from some exhausted passengers, who believe the move could actually set back their ability to return to normal life — just as that option was within their grasp.
Thousands of people have been stuck in their cabins under mandatory quarantine aboard the Diamond Princess, which is docked off the Japanese port city of Yokohama, since February 3.
With 356 confirmed cases of coronavirus on board, 70 of which were announced today, the ship has the largest concentration of novel coronavirus cases outside mainland China.
On February 19, the controversial quarantine period was set to finally end.