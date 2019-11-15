US finally evacuating Americans from the Diamond Princess

The US plan to evacuate Americans and their families from the Diamond Princess Cruise ship appears, on its face, to be the case of a powerful government coming to the aid of its most vulnerable citizens.

But the decision has prompted anger from some exhausted passengers, who believe the move could actually set back their ability to return to normal life — just as that option was within their grasp.

Thousands of people have been stuck in their cabins under mandatory quarantine aboard the Diamond Princess, which is docked off the Japanese port city of Yokohama, since February 3.

Article continues after advertisement

With 356 confirmed cases of coronavirus on board, 70 of which were announced today, the ship has the largest concentration of novel coronavirus cases outside mainland China.

On February 19, the controversial quarantine period was set to finally end.