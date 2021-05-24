The US has evacuated 6,000 people from Afghanistan since Saturday, White House says

In the last 24 hours, the US military has evacuated about 1,800 people from Afghanistan on 10 military transport aircrafts, a White House official told reporters.

That raises the number of evacuees to nearly 6,000 people since August 14.

The official did not break down how many of Wednesday’s evacuees were American citizens, permanent residents, or families of citizens trying to escape Afghanistan.

Wednesday’s number is higher than the 1,000 people who were evacuated on Tuesday, which included 330 American citizens and permanent residents — and another 770 family members.

On Tuesday, a White House official said they expected numbers to rise, “now that we have established the flow.”