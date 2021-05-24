The Tokyo Olympics set the record for LGBTQ+ visibility.

Last year’s Tokyo Olympics are destined to be remembered for many reasons. They took place amid a state of emergency in the Japanese capital — declared as the city was dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases — and events were staged with little to no spectators to cheer athletes on.

But the Games made history for another reason, too. They featured more LGBTQ+ participants than any known previous Olympics.

Of the 11,000 Olympians competing in Tokyo, at least 186 identified as LGBTQ, according to the SB Nation blog Outsports — a groundbreaking moment in the history of the representation of marginalized sexualities and gender identities in the sporting world.

Outsports reports that the Beijing Games will have a record number of out athletes for the Winter Games at 35 — yet, it looks like those Olympians may be performing in the shadow of growing challenges faced by sexual minorities and their supporters in China.

Although the nation removed homosexuality from its official list of mental disorders in 2001, the LGBTQ community in China continues to face official harassment and same-sex marriage remains illegal across the country.

In recent years, the Chinese government has accelerated its pressure on LGBTQ+ rights and spaces. In 2017, Chinese authorities banned online video platforms from sharing content that contained the depiction of “abnormal sexual behaviours” — which, according to those authorities, included same-sex relationships.

In July 2021, WeChat — a popular messaging app in the country — shut down more than a dozen of LGBTQ+ accounts run by university students and sparked widespread concern over the censorship of gender and sexual minorities. The year before, Shanghai Pride — China’s longest-running Pride event usually attended by thousands of LGBTQ+ people from across the nation — abruptly cancelled all their scheduled activities due to mounting pressure from local authorities, according to a source with knowledge of the situation that spoke to CNN at the time.

The organizers posted an open letter online titled “The End of the Rainbow” and said they would also be taking a break from scheduling all future events. They gave no reason for the Pride cancellation in the letter but a person not associated with Shanghai Pride — but with knowledge of the situation — told CNN at the time that the all-volunteer team had been facing mounting pressure from local authorities, to the point of where it was disrupting their day jobs and normal lives.

CNN spoke to one LGBTQ+ community leader in Beijing about the climate on this topic right now. CNN agreed to refer to him only as “AJ” due to the sensitivity of the topic and his fear of negative repercussions. AJ said that it is “becoming more and more challenging for Chinese LGBTQ+ non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to run projects.”