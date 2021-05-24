Home


World

The Taliban’s security nightmare

AlJAZEERA
October 10, 2021 9:38 am

ISIL (ISIS) in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack on Friday in the northern city of Kunduz.

Dozens of people were killed and others injured by the explosion inside a crowded Shia mosque during Friday prayers. It was the latest in a series of attacks by the armed group

The violence poses a threat to the Taliban that promised to establish security that the former government could not provide. It also pledged to protect ethnic and religious minorities.

Article continues after advertisement

As it struggles to win international recognition, can the Taliban alone take on the threat of armed groups in the country?

