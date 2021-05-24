The slogan that will land you in jail

It was one of the defining phrases of the Hong Kong protest movement. Now, it has landed one man in jail for nine years.

Back in 2019, “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” was an ubiquitous slogan in the city, chanted by tens of thousands as they took to the streets in pro-democracy demonstrations.

But this week a man was convicted partly because he was carrying a flag emblazoned with the phrase.

Activists say the landmark ruling marks “the beginning of the end” for freedom of expression in Hong Kong.