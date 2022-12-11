The secrets shared by Afghan women

[Source: BBC News]

At times, voices of Afghan women rise from the streets of Kabul and other cities in small, loud, protests. Often, they ring out in speeches by women now far away, outside Afghanistan. But mostly, their thoughts are only expressed quietly, in safe places. Or they fester in their heads as they try to reconcile their lives with the increasingly rigid rules of the Taliban government. They restrict what women wear, where they work, what they can do, or not, with their lives.

In the months before the Taliban returned, in August 2021, 18 Afghan women writers wrote fictional stories, drawn from real lives, and published early this year in the book, My Pen is the Wing of a Bird. Many Afghan women felt let down and left alone by the international community. But these writers used their pens and phones to comfort each other and to reflect on issues now faced by millions of women and girls. Here, two writers in Kabul, with pen names Paranda and Sadaf, shared their thoughts written in secret.

Paranda prefers to wear pink, to feel feminine. But what women choose to put on is now a battleground. Strict Taliban edicts on modesty are enforced, often forcefully. In this traditional society, Afghan women aren’t fighting against head-coverings – some just want their right to choose. You see it on the streets, in public spaces. A pink scarf. A sparkling trim. A little light in the dark.

Afghan women have been leading the charge in rare public protests. Small brave crowds have taken to the streets in Kabul and other cities brandishing banners calling for “bread, work, freedom.” They’ve been forcibly dispersed, and detained. Some have disappeared in detention. Across the border, in Iran, it’s also the women leading calls for change with cries of “women, life, freedom” and a demand to end mandatory hijab. For Afghans, it’s the right of women to work, for girls to be educated.

It’s the unpredictability that is so hard. Some Taliban guards are aggressive, some more accepting. Women’s journeys are nerve jangling. For long distances over 72km (45 miles), a mahram – a male escort – is mandatory. Some Talibs invoke the rule at will – sending women home on a whim.

You often see queues at ice cream kiosks, crowds of women and children in cafes. These have become places to escape for a rare treat, a retreat. Now even public parks and women-only gyms and baths are off limits, “because women don’t observe hijab”, the strict dress code. All this means small spaces could get smaller still.

It’s repression on repeat. Afghan women recall, painfully, 1990s Taliban rule which also ended their education. Paranda, like many others, seized opportunities when the regime was toppled in 2001 – like going to school or getting divorced. A new generation of schoolgirls has grown up with even bigger dreams. Their pain is profound as their schools stay shut.

Paranda is a pen name – it means bird. Women like her, especially educated women in the cities, refuse to be caged. Many have fled. Many still hope to. Small crowds bravely protest. Even in remote corners of the country, I’ve met illiterate women seething inside about their prison-like life.

A writer’s life anywhere can be fraught with doubt and fear. For Afghan women, it is especially so – to find safe quiet corners to write, to forge a sense of self and purpose. Being published in “My Pen is the Wing of a Bird” gave new life to their words.

“One of the students introduced the book in beautiful words, and the best part was when she mentioned my name. All my students cheered for me. I write this as the most pleasant memory of my life.”

Women’s work hasn’t been wiped away. Some female doctors, nurses, teachers, policewomen are still in their jobs, mainly working with women and girls. Some businesswomen are still in business – but there’s a crushing economic crisis. And doors have been slammed shut for women in most government ministries. With girls’ high schools closed, the link between women and work is being severed.