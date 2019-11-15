The recession is much worse than the IMF expected and the hit to jobs 'catastrophic'

The organization says that it thinks global GDP will contract by 4.9% this year, downgrading its estimate from April, when output was forecast to shrink by 3%.

That was already due to be the deepest slump since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The pandemic is causing an “unprecedented decline in global activity,” according to the IMF.

It said the global labor market has taken a “catastrophic” hit, movement outside the home remains depressed, companies have cut back on investment and consumer spending has dropped significantly.

The IMF in its report says the COVID-19 pandemic has had a more negative impact on activity in the first half of 2020 than anticipated, and the recovery is projected to be more gradual than previously forecast.

The outlook is slightly rosier than those provided by the World Bank and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which have recently forecast that global GDP would shrink by 5.2% and 6%, respectively, before rebounding in 2021.