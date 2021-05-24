The Queen will not attend COP26 climate change summit

The Queen will not attend the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow following medical advice to rest.

The 95-year-old monarch underwent preliminary medical checks in hospital last Wednesday after cancelling a visit to Northern Ireland.

She resumed public engagements on Tuesday, by meeting ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle.

Buckingham Palace said she “regretfully” decided not to attend a reception at the summit.

But the palace said she would deliver her address to delegates using a recorded video message instead.

It is understood that the Queen very much wants COP26 to result in meaningful action on climate change from participating nations, and hopes her absence will not be used by others as a reason not to attend.

The Queen was overheard at the opening of the Welsh Parliament earlier this month saying it was “really irritating” when people talk but don’t act on climate issues.

In photographs released on Tuesday, the Queen was seen smiling on camera as she greeted the South Korean and Swiss ambassadors, who were speaking to her from Buckingham Palace.

It was the first time she had been seen since she hosted a Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle on the evening of 19 October.

The following day, Buckingham Palace said the monarch had “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days”.