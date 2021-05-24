The Queen tests positive for Covid

Buckingham Palace confirms that the Queen has tested positive for Covid.

The Palace says the monarch is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but expects to continue “light duties” at Windsor over the coming week.

In a statement, it adds that she will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.

95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II had been in contact with her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, who tested positive last week.

It is understood a number of people have tested positive at Windsor Castle, where the Queen resides.