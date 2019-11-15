The Philippines reports first coronavirus death

The Philippines reports the first coronavirus death outside of China, a 44-year-old man from Wuhan who developed pneumonia.

The Phillippines Department of Health says a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan was admitted on January 25 after experiencing fever, cough, and sore throat.

China’s death toll from a new virus increased to 304 today amid warnings from the World Health Organisation that other countries need to prepare in the event the disease spreads among their populations as more nations report local infections.

Figures from the National Health Commission showed an increase of 45 in the death toll and 2590 in the number of cases for a total of 14,380.