The mysterious resurgence of COVID-19

BBC
August 9, 2020 10:21 am
Returnees from Da Nang are tested for Covid-19 in Hanoi. [Source: BBC]

In mid-July, Vietnam still shone as a COVID-19 outlier. No reported deaths, and months without a locally transmitted case.

Fans packed into football stadiums, schools had reopened, and customers returned to their favourite cafes.

“We were already back to normal life,” said Mai Xuan Tu, a 27-year-old from Da Nang in central Vietnam.

Like many in the coastal city wildly popular with domestic visitors, she works in the tourism industry and was slowly resuming bookings for the tour company she founded.

But by the end of July, Da Nang was the epicentre of a new coronavirus outbreak, the source of which has stumped scientists. Cases suddenly surged after 99 straight days with no local transmissions.

Last week the city saw the country’s first COVID-19 death, a toll that has since risen to 10.

