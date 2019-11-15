The first medical doctor to play in the NFL went from a Super Bowl win to the COVID-19 front line

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was playing in the biggest game of his life less than three months ago, bringing home the Kansas City Chiefs’ first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

The Chiefs right guard — who is also the first medical doctor to play in the NFL — is now on the front line with other medical professionals in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Duvernay-Tardif is working at a long-term care facility near Montreal in what he described as a “nursing role,” according to an article he wrote that was published Monday in Sports Illustrated.

“My first day back in the hospital was April 24,” Duvernay-Tardif wrote. “I felt nervous the night before, but a good nervous, like before a game.”