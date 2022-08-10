The FBI took boxes and documents while executing a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's home

Police direct traffic outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach.[ Source: CBS NEWS]

No electronics were taken, according to the sources.

Trump said Monday night that his Mar-a-Lago resort was being “raided” by the FBI.

Sources confirmed to CBS News that the search was connected to a Justice Department investigation that was prompted by the National Archives earlier this year, when the agency said it found 15 boxes of presidential records, including classified material, at Mar-a-Lago.

One official said some or possibly all of the seized documents contained classified material.

A source in Palm Beach, Florida, who is close to Trump told CBS News on Monday that the search was “related to PRA,” or the Presidential Records Act. “When have you ever heard about a raid because of PRA?” the source asked.

The Presidential Records Act, which was enacted in 1978, governs the records-keeping responsibilities of former presidents. It requires any memos, letters, emails and other documents related to the president’s duties to be preserved and given to the National Archives at the end of an administration.

In February, the National Archives asked the Justice Department to investigate Trump’s handling of documents. The National Archives said then that some of the documents Trump turned over to them had been ripped up and taped back together.

On Monday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman released photos from her upcoming book that appeared to show at least two instances where Trump tried to flush documents down the toilet.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” Trump said in a statement on Monday.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

Republicans blasted the search, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowing that if the party takes back the House, “we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts and leave no stone unturned.” He warned, “Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar.”

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement Tuesday that “The country deserves a thorough and immediate explanation of what led to the events of Monday.

Attorney General Garland and the Department of Justice should already have provided answers to the American people and must do so immediately.”