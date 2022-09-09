The Duchess of York says she is heartbroken

[File Photo]

The Duchess of York, the former wife of Prince Andrew, says she is heartbroken by the death of the Queen.

The duchess says Queen Elizabeth II will leave behind “an extraordinary legacy”, adding that she was a fantastic example of duty, service and steadfastness.

And on a personal note, the duchess says the Queen had been “the most incredible” mother-in-law and friend.

Sarah Ferguson adds that she will always be grateful for the monarch’s generosity and closeness “even after my divorce”.

“I will miss her more than words can express.”