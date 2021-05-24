World
The double crisis pushing Myanmar to the brink
July 30, 2021 1:23 pm
Myanmar is seeing a fresh surge of virus cases. [Source: BBC]
It’s a double whammy that has left Myanmar with no room to breathe – a military coup coupled with a pandemic that has killed thousands.
On 1 February, Myanmar’s military seized power from its civilian government, leading to a series of mass protests that show no signs of stopping.
Among the protesters were thousands of healthcare workers who walked out, leading to a collapse in the healthcare system and throwing Myanmar’s vaccination and testing response into chaos.
And now, a surge in coronavirus cases fuelled by the highly infectious Delta variant has dealt the country a fresh blow.
People are lining up outside of oxygen factories in the hope of buying or refilling cylinders, despite a government ban on direct oxygen sales to the public. Crematoriums are overflowing with bodies.
For some, there is no light at the end of the tunnel.