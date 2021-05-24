The double crisis pushing Myanmar to the brink

It’s a double whammy that has left Myanmar with no room to breathe – a military coup coupled with a pandemic that has killed thousands.

On 1 February, Myanmar’s military seized power from its civilian government, leading to a series of mass protests that show no signs of stopping.

Among the protesters were thousands of healthcare workers who walked out, leading to a collapse in the healthcare system and throwing Myanmar’s vaccination and testing response into chaos.

And now, a surge in coronavirus cases fuelled by the highly infectious Delta variant has dealt the country a fresh blow.

People are lining up outside of oxygen factories in the hope of buying or refilling cylinders, despite a government ban on direct oxygen sales to the public. Crematoriums are overflowing with bodies.

For some, there is no light at the end of the tunnel.