Compensation continues despite the pandemic|Home vaccination efforts increases|More then Twenty-thousand Fijians infected with COVID-19|Lautoka reports first death in second wave|Daily test positivity sits at a worrying percentage|ANZMAT helps manage Fiji's health care system|Vaccine access made easy, no proof of negligence|UN staff to be evacuated from Fiji|More fines for non-compliance|New Tourism Fiji CEO ready for tough challenge|Fiji records 1057 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths|Over 120,000 Fijians fully vaccinated|RFMF to remove another personnel for breach|More than 700 infections and 11 COVID deaths recorded|Drive through swab service continues at Civic Centre|Proposal to use old Navua hospital as a temporary health centre|Fijians need to get vaccinated says Dr Waqainabete|Daily request for food assistance taking toll on NGO|Vaccine delivered to Rotuma and Lakeba|Fijians should not misinterpret changes in case numbers|Vaccines for maritime islands|Over 1,200 new COVID infections with nine deaths recorded|More funding to boost COVID-19 response|Over 350,000 Fijians screened and swabbed|Rotuma decides not to receive any freight services|
World

The double crisis pushing Myanmar to the brink

| @BBCWorld
July 30, 2021 1:23 pm
Myanmar is seeing a fresh surge of virus cases. [Source: BBC]

It’s a double whammy that has left Myanmar with no room to breathe – a military coup coupled with a pandemic that has killed thousands.

On 1 February, Myanmar’s military seized power from its civilian government, leading to a series of mass protests that show no signs of stopping.

Among the protesters were thousands of healthcare workers who walked out, leading to a collapse in the healthcare system and throwing Myanmar’s vaccination and testing response into chaos.

And now, a surge in coronavirus cases fuelled by the highly infectious Delta variant has dealt the country a fresh blow.

People are lining up outside of oxygen factories in the hope of buying or refilling cylinders, despite a government ban on direct oxygen sales to the public. Crematoriums are overflowing with bodies.

For some, there is no light at the end of the tunnel.

