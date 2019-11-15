The Daytime Emmy Awards have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak

The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards are canceled, according to a release from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The Academy’s chairman Terry O’Reilly announced the decision in a letter to members, saying: “Today, I am writing to let you know that we have made the hard decision to cancel this year’s Daytime EMMY Awards.”

O’Reilly said his team is “working on alternative ideas to celebrate those who would normally have received their EMMYs.”

The awards were due to be held in June.