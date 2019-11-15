The coronavirus global death toll is now at 426 people

The Hubei health authority said 64 more people died of the coronavirus in China’s Hubei province on Monday, raising the death toll in the epicenter of the outbreak to 414 people.

In mainland China, 425 people have died from the virus. The official global death toll is now 426.

Authorities confirmed an additional 2,345 cases of the virus in Hubei on Monday. That brings the total number of cases in the province to 13,522.

The health authority said 10,990 patients have been hospitalized in Hubei, including 576 who are in critical condition.

There have been more than 19,000 confirmed coronavirus cases globally.