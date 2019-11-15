The coronavirus could cost China's economy $60 billion

China may have to cut taxes, boost spending and slash interest rates to prevent the coronavirus outbreak wreaking havoc on an already fragile economy.

The economic impact of the virus is still impossible to determine, but one US media outlet and some economists have said that China’s growth rate could drop two percentage points this quarter because of the outbreak, which has brought large parts of the country to a standstill.

A decline on that scale could mean $62 billion in lost growth.

Article continues after advertisement

China can ill afford that kind of hit.

Growth last year was already the country’s weakest in nearly three decades, as China contended with rising debt and the fallout from its trade war with the United States.

The coronavirus, which first appeared in the central city of Wuhan, has already killed more than 200 people and infected more people than the SARS outbreak in 2003.