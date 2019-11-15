The city that never sleeps on lockdown

Crowds in downtown Manhattan thinned last week as officials sounded alarms about the spread of the coronavirus. By Monday morning, the city that never sleeps had become a ghost town.

Museums, theatres and libraries were closed. Schools were shut. Plazas, typically packed with tourists and office workers, were deserted. Restaurants and bars were empty, as staff prepared to comply with orders limiting businesses to take-away and delivery.

Thousands of jobs are affected, as barbers, gyms and other businesses cease operations for the foreseeable future. At the few places still open, cuts are on the horizon.

At Ruchi’s, an Indian restaurant near the World Trade Center, staff worked reduced hours last week, as sales dropped 80%. But now the place is empty.