The Beatles' handwritten Hey Jude lyrics sell for £731,000

Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics for The Beatles’ song Hey Jude have sold at auction for £731,000 ($910,000).

The anonymous buyer purchased the item for almost six times more than the £128,000 estimate.

Sir Paul wrote the 1968 hit after bandmate John Lennon’s split from his first wife Cynthia, to console their son Julian.

The lyrics sheet was among more than 250 items auctioned to mark 50 years since the Liverpool band broke up.

Sir Paul previously said: “I was quite mates with Julian. I was going out in my car just vaguely singing this song, ‘Hey Jules, don’t make it bad…’.

“Then I thought a better name was Jude – a bit more country and western for me.”

A bass drumhead used in the opening concert of the band’s first North American tour fetched £161,000 ($200,000) – four times its estimate.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “BAGISM” drawing, featured in the couple’s 1969 Bed In Peace documentary as part of their protest against the Vietnam War, sold for £75,000 ($93,750).

While a script page for The Beatles’ Hello, Goodbye music video, complete with drawings and ideas from Lennon, George Harrison and the Beatles’ roadie Mal Evans, fetched £67,000 ($83,200).