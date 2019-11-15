Thailand's 'largest ketamine bust' turns out to be cleaning agent

Thailand’s claim to have seized almost $1bn worth of the drug ketamine has turned out to be a “misunderstanding”, its justice minister has said.

Instead, lab tests found the substance was trisodium phosphate – a compound commonly used as a cleaning agent.

Somsak Thepsuthin said a “technical error” in field testing had led to the initial false claim.

Article continues after advertisement

Officials had seized the substance earlier this month, and declared it to be Thailand’s largest ketamine seizure.

Ketamine is widely used as an anaesthetic, but due to its hallucinogenic effects is also thought of as a “party drug”. It can cause serious harm to the body and be fatal if used this way.

Trisodium phosphate, a white powdered substance, can be used in stain remover, or even as a food additive.