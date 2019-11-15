Thailand shooting: Survivors recall ordeal of gun rampage

Terrified residents of the Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima have been reliving their ordeal after a gunman roamed around a shopping centre on a shooting spree that killed 29 people.

Some barricaded themselves in toilets or hid under tables, frantically searching for information on mobiles.

Jakraphanth Thomma began his rampage on Saturday afternoon, but it only ended with his death 16 hours later.

A vigil for victims has been held on Sunday, with monks chanting prayers.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said the 32-year-old soldier, who had posted images during his attack on social media, appeared to have been motivated by a land dispute.

Another 57 people were injured in the incident, an “unprecedented number in Thailand”, the PM said.