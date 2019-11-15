Thailand shooting: Soldier who killed 20 is shot dead

A soldier who killed 20 people in a gun rampage in the Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima has been shot dead by the security forces, Thai police say.

Jakraphanth Thomma on Saturday killed his commanding officer before stealing weapons from a military camp.

The suspect continued his attack on the streets and in a shopping centre in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat.

The gunman, who posted material to social media, was shot dead after being cornered all night in the building.

His motives for his actions remain unclear.