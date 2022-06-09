Thailand removes cannabis from narcotics list

Thailand has become the first country in Asia to take marijuana off its list of banned substances and to allow people to grow the plant at home.

Thailand’s government is keen to promote marijuana as a cash crop.

Since the change is aimed at allowing cannabis in traditional medicine and cooking, recreational use remains a grey area.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s a major policy shift in a country long known for its harsh drug controls, but the Thai government hopes the law change will boost the wellness and tourism industries.

Some 4,000 prisoners serving jail time for cannabis-related crimes will soon be released and their criminal records for those offences will be deleted.

Thailand’s Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister last month took to Facebook to declare his intention to give away 1 million cannabis plants to members of the public.