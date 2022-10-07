Thailand nursery attack: Witnesses describe shocking attack

[Photo Credit: BBC News]

People who witnessed a deadly rampage at a Thai nursery have described the horrific moment a former police officer burst in and began attacking staff and children.

Nanticha Panchum, the headteacher at the childcare centre, said that after sending the children off for a nap, she had been about to make some lunch when she heard five gunshots.

She told the BBC there would normally be 92 children at the centre, but because of the shared bus breaking down and some rain, there were only 24 on-site at the time of the attack.

Only one child survived, according to Ms Nanticha.

“This is something I never dreamed of I don’t know what to do next. I really can’t think of anything at the moment,” she said.

One of the other teachers recognised the attacker as a parent of a child at the centre, she said – although that child had not attended school for a month.

She said the man never came across as unwell, adding he was always polite when dropping his son off and was almost too chatty sometimes.

The teachers were trying to lock the door, but he broke in and went into the rooms where the children were sleeping, she said.

Ms Nanticha told AFP some staff members had been eating outside when the attacker parked his car and shot four of them dead.

He then “smashed down the door with his leg and then came inside” and began attacking the children, she said.

One distraught teacher at the nursery told how she locked the door and tried to get help before the killer, armed with a gun and knife, shot his way in and attacked sleeping children.