Thailand: Many children among dead in nursery attack

Police guard the centre as relatives of those killed gather. [Photo Credit: BBC News]

An ex-policeman has killed at least 37 people, most of them children, in a gun and knife attack at a childcare centre in north-east Thailand.

Police say he then killed himself and his family after a manhunt following the attack in Nong Bua Lamphu province.

Children and adults are among the casualties at the nursery – police say the attacker mostly stabbed his victims before fleeing the scene.

The former officer, aged 34, was sacked in June for drug use, police said.

It is not clear if there was a motive for the attack.

At least 22 children were among the dead in the mass killing in the town of Utthai Sawan. Some victims aged as young as two were attacked as they slept. A dozen people who were injured have been taken to Nong Bua Lamphu district hospital.